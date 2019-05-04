Raptors looking for more offense in pivotal Game 4

It's gut-check time for the Toronto Raptors.

Their season isn't over if they lose Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), but this is as pivotal as a Game 4 can get. A win draws the Raptors even at 2-2, with two of the last three games in Toronto. A loss puts them in a 3-1 hole that few teams have climbed out of.

Most of the Toronto rotation has played in bigger games. Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Serge Ibaka have all played in The Finals. Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell, meanwhile, have played in the conference finals. But this is a new level of stress for a new group and a new head coach. In a series between two teams that went all-in for this season, the Raptors are the first to come face-to-face with their own mortality.

To win on Sunday, the Raptors will need to slow down the Sixers' best player while providing more help for their own. And they may have to do it without Pascal Siakam, who is listed as doubtful for Game 4 with a right calf contusion. In this series, Leonard and Siakam have combined to average 61 points per game. All other Raptors have combined to averaged just 36.3.

After Game 1, it was easy to point out the flaws of the Sixers' rotation. Three of their five starters couldn't guard Leonard, and their bench was painfully shallow. But two games later, the Sixers have never looked better (or more cohesive) and it's the Raptors that seem terminally flawed, especially on offense, where they've scored less than 97 points per 100 possessions over Games 2 and 3.

For the series, Toronto is down to 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, the worst mark in the conference semis and down from their rate of 111.5 per 100 in the first round.