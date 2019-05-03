Williams agrees to deal to become Suns coach

The Phoenix Suns have reached a deal to hire their next coach.

The Suns announced today they have agreed to terms for Monty Williams to become their coach, replacing Igor Kokoskov (who was fired two weeks after the 2018-19 season ended). The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the deal is done, with Williams having agreed to a five-year deal with Phoenix.

Philadelphia assistant Monty Williams has agreed to a five-year deal to become the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2019

“I am thrilled to welcome Monty Williams to the Suns family as our next head coach,” said Suns GM James Jones said in a statement Friday. “Monty brings a wealth of NBA experience, both as a coach and former player, in addition to being a high-character individual who will infuse basketball wisdom and life lessons into our locker room. Monty is well respected for his coaching pedigree, leadership and commitment to the community, all of which make him the ideal person to lead our team moving forward.”

Williams last coached in the NBA during from 2010-15 with the New Orleans Pelicans, going 173-221 while making the playoffs twice (2011, '15), where he amassed a 2-8 career postseason record. The Suns had interest in Williams almost immediately after they fired coach Kokoskov, who held the Phoenix coaching job for one season.

Williams, 47, was reportedly also a top candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers, who parted ways with Luke Walton shortly after the regular season concluded. His departure from the Sixers' coaching staff marks the second straight season in which a Philadelphia assistant was hired to become a head coach. The Atlanta Hawks hired then-Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce in early May of last year.

In addition to his NBA coaching experience, Williams was an assistant on the USA Basketball Men's National Team from 2013-16, helping the U.S. to a 26-0 record in that span and gold-medal finishes in 2014 and '16.

Recognized as a revered friend and role model to many in the basketball community and beyond, at the 2017 NBA Awards, Williams was the recipient of the inaugural Sager Strong Award, an honor named for iconic Turner Sports sideline reporter Craig Sager presented annually to an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace.

Devin Booker finished the 2018-19 season with back-to-back 50-point games.

Despite having high-scoring guard Devin Booker and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton at his disposal, Kokoskov was also left with Isaiah Canaan, De'Anthony Melton and Elie Okobo as his best options at starting point guard before the team acquired Tyler Johnson in February. In-season injuries to TJ Warren and Kelly Oubre further depleted the rebuilding Suns.

Instead of a revitalizing season, the Suns continued to mire in mediocrity, missing the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

Phoenix had a franchise-worst 17-game losing streak in 2018-19 and became the first team in the shot-clock era (1954-55) to be held under 10 points in the first quarter of consecutive games.

Jones became the full-time GM after the Suns removed the interim tag earlier this month and his first big move was to fire Kokoskov, an assistant with the franchise from 2008-13.

Phoenix entered the offseason looking for a coach again, marking a coaching change for the fifth time in the last five seasons.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.