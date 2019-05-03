Nuggets need Jokic figure out how to take charge in Game 3

They forced Jokic to operate from 3-point line to 3-point line for most of Game 2, limiting his effectiveness around the rim while allowing Enes Kanter to play him evenly.

“I thought we did really well just making him work,” said Blazers star Damian Lillard, “picking him up higher so he’s not just walking into their offense. When he’s dribbling the ball up, pick him up and make him work. Don’t just allow him to move at his own pace and play comfortable.”

Instead of leaving Kanter or any one defender to deal with Jokic and his gifted passing, the Blazers put an assortment of defenders in his way in Game 2.

Kanter had help from Al Farouq-Aminu, Maurice Harkless (in the first half, before he turned his ankle) and Zach Collins. It wasn’t that any one of them stopped Jokic, who even on a tough shooting night still had 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

“I thought we pressured him a little bit more,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “We didn’t give him the clean looks that he had in Game 1. Enes did a good job, Zach Collins had good minutes with him, individually. he got too many offensive rebounds, particularly in the fourth quarter. But I just didn’t think we gave him the freedom to make the plays that he made in Game 1.”

The collective physicality, and the impact it had on Jokic and the Nuggets’ rhythm (and lack thereof) was obvious.

“I thought they all had a huge impact on the game and just making him work,” Lillard said. “When he does get to the block, making him see bodies, stunting on the post, double-team him, having active hands when he is trying to make plays. When he’s going up at the rim, contesting all his shots. If you’re out of position, make him make those free throws. Don’t just let him get the ball in. I thought over 48 minutes, we were there. We made him work the entire game and I thought it worked in our favor.”