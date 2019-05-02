Nets' Russell cited for marijuana possession

May 2, 2019 6:47 PM ET

D'Angelo Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released.

NEW YORK (AP)  -- Brooklyn Nets All-Star D'Angelo Russell was detained at LaGuardia Airport after a small amount of marijuana was found in his luggage by TSA personnel.

A spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released. It happened Wednesday night.

Newsday says the former No. 2 pick then flew to Louisville, Kentucky, where his father lives.

The Nets said in a statement they "have been made aware of the situation" and "are in the process of gathering more information at this time."

The 23-year-old Russell had a breakout season, leading the Nets to their first playoff berth since 2014. He was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team in February.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.