Celtics' Ainge recovering from mild heart attack

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is recovering after suffering a mild heart attack earlier this week.

Per a statement released by the Celtics, Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said. He will return to Boston shortly and further updates on his health will be provided as appropriate.

In 2009, Ainge also suffered a minor heart attack. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ainge is expected to return home this evening. Ainge has been active and walking around today and is reportedly feeling much better, per Charania.

Ainge has served as Celtics president of basketball operations since being named to the position on May 9, 2003.

During his 14-year playing career, Ainge won two NBA titles (1984, '86) and appeared in six Finals, four of which came with the Celtics. He finished his career third in NBA playoff history for games played (193) and sixth in most 3-pointers made (172). He also finished eighth in 3-pointers attempted (433). Upon his retirement, Ainge was one of three players in NBA history to make 1,000 or more career three-pointers (1,002), along with Dale Ellis and Reggie Miller.

Following his playing career, Ainge joined TNT as a color analyst for the 1995-96 season before returning to the court with the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach prior to the 1996-97 season. Just eight games into the season he was promoted to coach and guided this club to a 40-34 record after the team started the season 0-8. He spent the next two-plus seasons as coach of the Suns and compiled a 136-90 (.602) record before stepping down on December 13, 1999 and returning to TNT as an analyst. In his three-plus seasons as the Suns coach, he guided Phoenix to three playoff berths.

In January, 2006, Ainge received the NCAA’s Silver Anniversary Award, an award that recognizes former student-athletes who completed their successful collegiate career and then went on to excel in their chosen profession.

For his shrewd off-season acquisitions that led the Celtics to their NBA record 17th Championship, Ainge was named as The Sporting News 2008 NBA Executive of the Year.

Danny and his wife, Michelle, have six children: Ashlee, Austin, Tanner, Taylor, Cooper and Crew, and eight grandchildren: Sage, Cason, Andre, Siena, Oscar, Oliver, Finley and Eloise.