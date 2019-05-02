Report: Cavs to interview Nuggets assistant Unseld Jr. for coaching job

Tom Withers | The Associated Press

May 2, 2019 3:25 PM ET

Wes Unseld Jr. has been the Nuggets' lead assistant for three seasons.

CLEVELAND (AP) -- A person familiar with Cleveland's coaching search tells The Associated Press the team has received permission to interview Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr. A time to meet has not yet been set.

The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing its plans. ESPN was first to report the Nuggets' consent.

Unseld Jr. has been Denver coach Michael Malone's lead assistant for three seasons. He's considered one of the NBA's rising young coaches, and it's widely assumed he'll land a head coaching job this offseason.

Unseld Jr. is the son of the Hall of Famer. He has a strong background in player development, a priority for the Cavs.

Cleveland has interviewed assistants J.B. Bickerstaff, Jamahl Mosley and Juwan Howard so far. The club will meet Friday with Utah's Alex Jensen, who has met with Memphis for its opening.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.