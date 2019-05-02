Sixers besting Raptors in battle of bench minutes

* Tonight on ESPN: Game 3, Sixers vs. Raptors (8 ET)

Some numbers to take note of as Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers nears ...

Some secondary lineup issues

Reserve Greg Monroe didn't hamper the Sixers' offense when paired with the starters.

In the battle of the two most dominant lineups of the first round, the Raptors' starting lineup has outplayed the Sixers' starting lineup.

The Raptors' lineup -- Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol -- has outscored the Sixers by 25.1 points per 100 possessions in its 51 minutes. In 25 minutes with both starting lineups on the floor, the score has been Raptors 63, Sixers 46. Plus, those starters-vs.-starters minutes were even better for the Raptors in Game 2 (33-21) than they were in Game 1 (30-25).

The 29.6 total minutes that the Raptors' starters played in Game 2 were the most minutes (by a pretty wide margin) that any lineup has played in any game in these playoffs. The only other lineup that has played more than 25 minutes in a game was the Portland starters (25.8) in Game 3 in Oklahoma City. The Raptors were a plus-13 in those 29.6 minutes, which means that they were outscored by 18 points in 18.4 minutes with at least one their reserves on the floor.

How can the Sixers take a 2-1 series lead in Game 3?

(Random note when talking about how many minutes lineups have played in individual games: There have been 49 games in these playoffs through Wednesday and none of them have gone to overtime. Last year, four of 82 playoff games went to OT.)

Some of that damage came against the Philadelphia starters. In 5.4 minutes with the Sixers' starting lineup on the floor against Toronto lineups that included at least one reserve, Philly outscored Toronto by seven points (12-5).

But most of the damage came with reserves on the floor for both teams. In 13 minutes with at least one reserve on the floor for both Toronto and Philly, the Sixers outscored the Raptors by 11 points (31-20).

The score of those reserves-on-the-floor-for-both-teams minutes in Game 1? Raptors 31, Sixers 20. Same score, different result.