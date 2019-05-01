Craig leaves Game 2 with nasal contusion, returns with mask

Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig left Game 2 with a nasal contusion after taking an inadvertant elbow to the face from Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins.

Early in the second quarter, Rodney Hood was shooting free throws. Craig went for a rebound on a miss and collided with Collins. He then landed on teammate Monte Morris' leg.

Craig was down on the court for some time in obvious pain. Trainers had to hold a towel to Craig’s face as he walked off to the locker room because he was bleeding so much.

Wearing a protective mask, Craig returned to the game with three minutes left in the third quarter. He immediately grabbed a rebound and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Torrey Craig checks back in to chants and a standing ovation fron the Pepsi Center crowd.

"I think Torrey Craig is the unsung hero of the game," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "He's got some (guts). He's got some toughness."

In eight playoff games, Craig is averaging 6.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 55.9 percent from the field in 21.8 minutes.