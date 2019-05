Stephen Curry dislocated his left middle finger during the first quarter of Game 2 against the Rockets.

Curry left the court in obvious pain while clutching hand.

X-Rays were negative and the Warriors' medical staff popped the finger back in place, TNT's Allie LaForce reported.

Curry reentered with tape around the finger a few minutes later.

The injury occured when Curry tried to poke the ball away from Clint Capela under the rim.