Sixers-Raptors developing into grind 'em out battle of adjustments

TORONTO — As talented as the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers are, and as incredible as Kawhi Leonard has been offensively, this conference semifinals series has quickly turned into an old-school, Eastern Conference grind.

The pace has relatively slow and defense has ruled the day, with the two teams combining to barely score a point per possession (386:385) through two games. The Raptors have now held their opponent under a point per possession in six straight contests, but the Sixers were the better defensive team in Game 2 on Monday, and they evened the series with a 94-89 victory.

Leonard and Pascal Siakam torched the Sixers for 74 combined points on 74-percent shooting in Game 1 on Saturday. Those numbers surely weren't sustainable. But the Sixers weren't going to stand pat and count on regression. Instead, they Sixers put their best and biggest defenders on the Raptors' forwards from the jump in Game 2. Ben Simmons had the Leonard assignment, and Joel Embiid guarded Siakam.

The adjustments worked. Leonard still scored 35 points on Monday, but wasn't as comfortable stepping into his pull-up jumper as he was two nights earlier and made just 3-of-12 shots from outside the paint.

Siakam toasted Embiid with a Siakam special (reverse pivot spin move) early in the first quarter, but more typical of his night was the previous possession, when Embiid sat back on a Kyle Lowry-Siakam pick-and-roll and Siakam missed a one-handed push shot from 14 feet out. The favorite for the Most Improved Award was 7-for-12 in the restricted area, but shot more and much worse (2-for-13) from outside it.

"I like that shot," Siakam said of his floaters. "I got to make that."

He can say that, but there's a big difference between a layup and a shot just a few feet from the basket. In the regular season, Siakam shot 71 percent in the restricted area, but just 43 percent on other shots in the paint. Both of those numbers are better than average, but keep him from getting all the way to the rim, and dramatically increase the chances of getting a stop.

The Raptors weren't completely stunned by the Sixers' adjustments. But it took time. In the first quarter of Game 1, they scored on 15 straight possessions – on their way to 39 points by the end of the period.

On Monday, the Raptors scored just nine points on their first 15 possessions. The Sixers' defenders stayed in front of their man, their rotations were sharp, and the Raptors couldn't get where they wanted to go.