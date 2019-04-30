Q&A: Warriors analyst Barnett still living charmed NBA life

Q: You mentioned Curry. What impresses you besides the obvious?

A: Who he is and how he handles himself. He goes on these tears where he gets 24 points in a quarter and changes the game. But he’s just so calm about it and about himself. Everywhere we go we get thousands of people wanting to see him, and these kids with his jersey on, and most of them are white, they love him. Kids are saying, ‘I don’t have to be 6-8 and 250 pounds to play in the NBA. I can look like Steph Curry.’ He’s transformative.

Q: What about Steve Kerr?

A: Steve Kerr is one of the most remarkable, special men I’ve ever met in my life. Obviously he gets a lot from his father who was a diplomat, and from his upbringing. He’s extremely intelligent. His parents were remarkable. That’s rubbed off on him. He has incredible integrity. I wish I could be like that. I’m not. He has been a great son, great father, great husband, great human being. He’s extremely stable.

The Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2018. Will another come this year?

To persevere with all he has gone through with his ailing back has been remarkable. He’s in pain a lot and things are very difficult for him. He doesn’t talk about it but I know he’s hurt more than he lets on. I marvel at it. When he gets fired or leaves or retires or whatever, I’m going to write him a note. I have the utmost respect for him.

Q: What’s his best attribute as a coach?

A: He knows how to communicate and I think communication is the key to life. He can communicate with Draymond Green who’s very different and Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, he can talk to anybody. He can talk to fans and say the right things, he can talk to the media and have good conversation. He’s very patient. He can be hard. He can be demanding when he has to be and he has a temper and start breaking clipboards. But he gets his point across.

Q: Kevin Durant could leave this summer through free agency. How will that affect the Warriors, who can’t replace him, obviously, even if they wanted to?

A: I think the Warriors will still be one of the best teams. Whether they win another championship, I don’t know because everybody’s getting better. They’ve raised the standard. Other teams are reaching their potential because of the Warriors. The league is getting stronger. Milwaukee and Giannis (Antetokoumnpo) is getting better. The Celtics, Toronto, Denver, a few others. The Warriors are still going to win 50-55 games with or without Durant. They’re better with him but won’t all of a sudden slide into the second tier.

'The Splash Brothers' keyed a hoops revival for the Golden State Warriors.

Q: How did you deal with the bad old days, before Curry and Kerr and Durant, when the Warriors were dreadful? Was it tough calling those games on TV?

A: I didn’t look and say they are 17-62 and a bad season. I just looked at each game and compartmentalize. For me it was easy to do that. I’ve got natural enthusiasm. I can have fun and be enthusiastic. And those were great years for me in broadcasting because people got to realize I knew how to play the game and it was a stage for me to put my brand on the Warriors and basketball. Because we were so bad as a team, we also didn’t have all the advertising and things we have now that interrupt the game, so I could talk more about the game.

Q: It’s tough to win one championship let alone two straight or string together a stretch that makes you legendary. You had a stint with the Celtics and now work the Warriors games. Which dynasty was tougher?

A: Look, no team today can win 11 championships in 13 years. But there’s a reason for that. There were only 10 teams in ’66 when I came in so it was easy for the Celtics to dominate. You had great players on the team and your competition wasn’t as much. The Celtics could dominate because they had Russell and they were just better. Now you’ve got 30 teams and while it makes it easier to win more games in the regular season because you’ve got patsies out there, you also have to go through more playoff rounds and there’s free agency.

I think it’s more difficult to do it now because of the sheer number of teams. It’s much more difficult for the Warriors to repeat than the Celtics.

Q: The Warriors have only two more months, assuming they’re good as well as fortunate to last that long, to call Oakland their home. Will the move to San Francisco be a good one?

A: It’s going to be different. A more sophisticated crowd, more elite. It’s exciting to get into a new arena because it will be modern but the most exciting thing to me is I want the Warriors to win a championship this year in order to go over there with a positive thing. The owners we have are great.

They put up $1 billion to pay for an arena without any tax money or public funding and that’s great. It will be a big plus for ownership if they go over there with a championship and make a seamless transition. It’s not like we’re moving across the country, just across the Bay and I suspect the local support won’t change. It’ll just be different inside the building.

