Numbers preview: Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

While the heavyweights battle it out on the other side of the Western Conference bracket, the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers have themselves an opportunity. It's been 10 years since either of these teams was in the conference finals and, among West teams, they rank ninth and 11th in postseason wins since then.

The Blazers are led by Damian Lillard, who averaged 33 points in the first round, putting the Oklahoma City Thunder away with an incredible, 37-foot buzzer-beater in Game 5. The Nuggets are built around Nikola Jokic, who averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in his first playoff series as the Nuggets survived against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Blazers are rested, but the Nuggets have home-court advantage and won a high-scoring season series, 3-1.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the Western Conference semifinals, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions