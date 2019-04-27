Around The League
Around The League

Report: Rivers gets extension with Clippers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 27, 2019 10:29 PM ET

Clippers coach Doc Rivers is staying put after signing an extension.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers has signed a long-term contract extension with the team, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. 

Details of Rivers' new deal were not immediately available. 

Rivers has posted a 307-185 in six seasons with the Clippers, reaching the playoffs five times. 

They were unexpectedly competitive against the two-time defending champion Warriors in their recent first-round series, taking a pair of games before ultimately falling, 4-2. 

The Clippers are expected to have enough cap space this summer to make major additions to a solid core including Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Beverley. 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.