Report: Rivers gets extension with Clippers

Clippers coach Doc Rivers has signed a long-term contract extension with the team, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

Details of Rivers' new deal were not immediately available.

Rivers has posted a 307-185 in six seasons with the Clippers, reaching the playoffs five times.

They were unexpectedly competitive against the two-time defending champion Warriors in their recent first-round series, taking a pair of games before ultimately falling, 4-2.

The Clippers are expected to have enough cap space this summer to make major additions to a solid core including Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Beverley.