Report: Rivers gets extension with Clippers

Clippers coach Doc Rivers has signed a long-term contract extension with the team, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.
Details of Rivers' new deal were not immediately available.
Rivers has posted a 307-185 in six seasons with the Clippers, reaching the playoffs five times.
They were unexpectedly competitive against the two-time defending champion Warriors in their recent first-round series, taking a pair of games before ultimately falling, 4-2.
The Clippers are expected to have enough cap space this summer to make major additions to a solid core including Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Beverley.