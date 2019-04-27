Grizzlies promote Tayshaun Prince to Vice President of Basketball Affairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Grizzlies today promoted Tayshaun Prince to Vice President of Basketball Affairs within the franchise’s basketball operations department.

“We are excited to establish Tayshaun as a core member of our front office,” Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zachary Z. Kleiman said. “His knowledge of the game is exceptional and we are thrilled he will continue providing valuable contributions to the organization on a day-to-day basis.”

In his enhanced role, Prince will, among other responsibilities, facilitate alignment between the front office, coaching staff and locker room and participate in the evaluation of professional, college and G League personnel.

Prince joined the Grizzlies’ front office in 2017 as Special Advisor to the General Manager following a 14-year NBA career in which he captured an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and helped guide the 2012-13 Grizzlies to the franchise’s first Western Conference Finals.

Selected 23rd overall in the 2002 NBA Draft, the four-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection (2004-08) averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 1,017 regular season games for the Pistons, Grizzlies, Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Compton, California native also was a member of the 2008 United States Men’s National Basketball Team that won the gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.