Raptors' Anunoby to miss Game 1 vs. Sixers

Apr 26, 2019 2:36 PM ET

Forward OG Anunoby has yet to appear in a 2019 playoff game for the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors made it through the first round without key reserve OG Anunoby in the lineup. They will apparently start their next series without the versatile forward, too. 

Per Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the Raptors will not have Anunoby in the lineup as he continues to recover from the emergency appendectomy he had two weeks ago. 

When he first had the surgery, the team said Anunoby's return date was unknown (although there were some reports he would miss at least two weeks of action). 

Anunoby appeared in 67 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 15 times, with two 20-point games.

The Raptors, the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, open their semifinal series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday (7:30 ET, TNT).

