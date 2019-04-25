Hang Time Podcast: Damian Lillard's dagger, Clippers stay alive + Raptors-Sixers East semifinals preview

John Schuhmann and I break down Damian Lillard's series-winning shot to eliminate OKC and the Clippers' impressive Game 5 win over the Warriors.

Then Michael Grange of Sportsnet in Toronto joins to help us preview the Raptors-Sixers East semifinals series. We discuss how the Raptors plan to defend Joel Embiid, the impact of Kawhi Leonard, the emergence of Pascal Siakam, the Warriors' vulnerability, and more. Plus, we play some playoffs-themed trivia.

