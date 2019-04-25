Every Gone Fishin' of 2019 NBA playoffs

The 2019 playoffs are well underway and the "Inside The NBA" crew has a watchful eye on every playoff series. But as teams see their playoff runs come to an end, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith give the traditional "Gone Fishin' " send-off that has been a staple of "Inside The NBA" for years.
As such, here is a look at every "Gone Fishin' " segment from the 2019 playoffs.
* * *
Utah Jazz
Nets, Thunder & Magic
Detroit Pistons
Indiana Pacers
* * *
(If you missed it, Shaq, Charles and Kenny paid homage to the Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade and the Los Angeles Lakers before the playoffs got started.)