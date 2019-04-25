Every Gone Fishin' of 2019 NBA playoffs

The 2019 playoffs are well underway and the "Inside The NBA" crew has a watchful eye on every playoff series. But as teams see their playoff runs come to an end, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith give the traditional "Gone Fishin' " send-off that has been a staple of "Inside The NBA" for years.

As such, here is a look at every "Gone Fishin' " segment from the 2019 playoffs.

* * *

Utah Jazz

The Jazz lost to the Rockets in five games in the first round.

Nets, Thunder & Magic

A trio of teams get the Gone Fishin' treatment from "Inside The NBA."

Detroit Pistons

The Bucks sent the Pistons home in the first round.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers got swept in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

* * *

(If you missed it, Shaq, Charles and Kenny paid homage to the Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade and the Los Angeles Lakers before the playoffs got started.)