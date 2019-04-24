Blake Griffin undergoes arthroscopic procedure

DETROIT, Mich. -- The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in Los Angeles, California. The procedure addressed the issue causing soreness in the knee during the club’s final two weeks of the season and playoffs. Griffin is not expected to miss any planned offseason training or preparation for the 2019-20 NBA season.

The six-time All-Star became the first Pistons player in franchise history to post averages of 24-plus points, seven-plus rebounds and five-plus assists during the regular season. He made a career-high 189 3-pointers, which was the second-highest total for three-point field goals made in franchise history. Griffin’s 24.5 points per game tied for the ninth-highest scoring average recorded in team history and his 21 games with 30-plus points was the most since the 2000-01 season.