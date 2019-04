John Schuhmann and I set the stage for Tuesday night's action. We discuss Russell Westbrook's effect on OKC, the dominance of Kawhi Leonard, the Nets' appeal to free agents this summer, and more.

Then we preview the Bucks-Celtics East semifinals matchup and analyze the Suns' decision to fire coach Igor Kokoskov.

* * *

