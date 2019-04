NEW YORK – San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 for recklessly throwing the basketball toward a game official and into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which DeRozan was assessed one technical foul and ejected, occurred with 5:01 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ 117-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, April 20 at AT&T Center.