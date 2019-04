NEW YORK – Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks has been suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 for entering the Referee Locker Room postgame, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, NBA League Operations.

The incident occurred following the Nets’ 112-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, April 20 at Barclays Center.

Marks will serve his suspension Tuesday, April 23 when the Nets and 76ers play Game 5 of their opening round series at Wells Fargo Center.