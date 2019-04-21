Curry goes cold, but no one notices

LOS ANGELES -- The world occasionally bears witness to rare phenomena: snowfall in early summer, the total solar eclipse, and yes, a pair of all-time great shooters who share three MVPs hitting nothing but rim in a not-quite-24-hour span across two series.

Saturday in Salt Lake City, James Harden missed his first 15 shots. Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, Steph Curry doinked all but one of his nine 3-point attempts. Did someone misalign their moons?

Curry nearly drowned in misfires, no matter how open he was left by the Clippers. Yet, just as Harden’s team discovered a night earlier, it didn’t alter the eventual outcome.

Yes, ultimately it was all about the Clippers falling even if Curry’s shots didn’t, which means all was well with the Warriors after a 113-105 Game 4 victory that moved them closer to the hotly anticipated second-round matchup with Harden and the Rockets.

The Warriors pushed the Clippers to the brink of elimination on Sunday.

This is the luxury the Warriors enjoy, that even an off-night by one All-Star -- or All-NBA -- player can be compartmentalized by others, in this case Kevin Durant (33 points) and Klay Thompson (32). But this is nothing new for the Warriors in this dynastic era, where “Strength In Numbers” is a slogan for them and bad news for the rest of the league.

Curry watched the Rockets-Jazz game, in which Harden, the league’s leading regular-season scorer at 36.3 ppg, couldn't break through until the final quarter. The Rockets astonishingly kept the game close before the basketball gods finally bestowed mercy on Harden and released the handcuffs on his wrists. Harden and the Rockets managed to pull through and are now one win from moving on.

“I like what [Harden] said afterward -- it’s all about winning,” Curry said. “Whether you have it going or not, whether you see the ball going in or not, you still have to stay engaged and obviously this is a team game. You have to have everyone contribute. You really don’t care about who’s night it is.”

That sounds nice in theory and though there is some truth, the reality is only a handful of NBA teams can play this “team game” of which Curry speaks about, these few who are blessed with multiple stars who can cover for each other.

How many can watch their franchise player go 3-for-14, as Curry did Sunday, then yawn and simply throw the ball to Durant? Or Thompson? Again, this is what makes the Warriors the Warriors.

While his fellow Splash Brother was busy building homes, Thompson ripped through the poor Clippers with 27 in the first half, making his first seven shots. Then Durant picked his spots to chip in, and suddenly the level of angst dropped considerably.

Klay Thompson ripped the Clippers for 27 points in the first half.

Curry had a good feeling about Thompson when he saw his teammate return to the team hotel Saturday in typical Thompson fashion.

“He walked into the hotel with a wet T-shirt with his shades on,” said Curry. “Typical Klay vibe. I knew what that meant. Nice for him to show out like he did. We needed every bit of it.”

If you survey the playoff landscape, you wonder if anyone can offset this many weapons in the fight. How about the Bucks and their singular force, Giannis Antetokoumnpo? Can they win a game, or even two, if he disappears offensively? How about the Sixers or the Raptors or the Celtics going far with their top gun going cold?

If Damian Lillard, one of the finest shooters going in these playoffs, makes only three baskets, are the Blazers winning that one? Same for Paul George and the Thunder? You can go team by team -- none quite bring the load like the Warriors.

Should the Warriors and Rockets meet to give the NBA its most delicious series, at least in the West, we're set for an interesting scenario over the weekend. Because of the considerable gap between Harden’s ability to get buckets and the next leading scorer on the Rockets, Chris Paul, the Rockets will lean heavily on Harden to drop at least 30, or else.

The Warriors have no such worry unless two stars are suffering in the same game, and how unusual would that be, if, say Durant and Curry are brothers in misery?

Even if one of them goes cold, what are the chances of it happening to that same player in the same series, or even the next game?

As Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: “Guys sometimes have a huge night, sometimes they struggle, but the great players like Steph, Kevin and Klay, they bounce back pretty quickly from tough shooting nights.”

Don’t be surprised if Curry closes out the Clippers with a ballistic Game 5 on Wednesday. Matter of fact, be shocked if it doesn’t happen, considering his history and his pattern.