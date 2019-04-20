Griffin active for Game 3 against Bucks

Detroit Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin has been activated for Game 3 of their first-round series with Milwaukee, potentially providing the Pistons with an unexpected lift as they attempt to dig out of a 2-0 hole.

Griffin averaged a career-high 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pistons this season. But a sore knee forced him to miss a handful of games at the end of the campaign, then the first two games of the series with the Bucks as reports surfaced that he could miss the entire postseason. The two losses dropped the Pistons to 2-7 this season when Griffin does not play.

It was not immediately clear if Griffin actually will play, however, or how much if he does.