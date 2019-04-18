Knee keeps Embiid sidelined for Game 3

After bouncing back to tie the series in Game 2, the Sixers will attempt to build momentum without Joel Embiid in Game 3.

Philadelphia's All-Star center will not play due to the troublesome left knee that has forced him to miss 15 games since Feb. 21. Embiid put up 23 points and 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes against Brooklyn on Monday, when the Sixers outscored the Nets 51-23 in the third quarter.

Veteran center Greg Monroe, who signed with Philadelphia on April 4, will start Game 3 in Embiid's place.