2019 NBA Playoffs
2019 NBA Playoffs

Knee keeps Embiid sidelined for Game 3

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 18, 2019 7:55 PM ET

Joel Embiid will miss Game 3 due to left knee soreness.

After bouncing back to tie the series in Game 2, the Sixers will attempt to build momentum without Joel Embiid in Game 3.

Philadelphia's All-Star center will not play due to the troublesome left knee that has forced him to miss 15 games since Feb. 21. Embiid put up 23 points and 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes against Brooklyn on Monday, when the Sixers outscored the Nets 51-23 in the third quarter.

Veteran center Greg Monroe, who signed with Philadelphia on April 4, will start Game 3 in Embiid's place.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.