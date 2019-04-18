Hang Time Podcast: Recapping first week of NBA playoffs

John Schuhmann and I discuss every first-round series before pivotal Game 3s and 4s this weekend.

Then Shaun Powell of NBA.com joins to help us analyze the Warriors vs. Clippers series before Game 3 on Thursday night. We break down the Clippers' historic Game 2 comeback, Kevin Durant's mindset, and the Warriors' level of vulnerability after DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending injury.

