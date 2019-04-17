Pistons' Griffin (knee) still questionable for Game 2

* Tonight on NBA TV: Game 2, Pistons vs. Bucks (8 ET)

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Wednesday is hoping that star forward Blake Griffin can make his series debut vs. Milwaukee tonight.

"He’s been pestering everybody. I can’t wait to get him out there -- hopefully it’s tonight. We’ll find out," Casey said, per Rod Beard of The Detroit News.

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Blake Griffin's potential return: "He’s been pestering everybody. I can’t wait to get him out there – hopefully it’s tonight. We’ll find out." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) April 17, 2019

Dwane Casey says “hopefully it’s tonight” when asked about Blake Griffin’s status and if he’s lobbying to play — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) April 17, 2019

Griffin did some shooting work before today's shootaround, all while wearing a brace on his left leg. He has been listed as questionable on the team's injury point for the past few weeks. After missing three games, he returned for three games, but has been listed with "left knee soreness" on the injury report.

As for tonight vs. the Bucks, Griffin is apparently listed as questionable again.

#Pistons Blake Griffin is doing some light work at shootaround today. Game 2 is tonight and he's still listed as questionable. He has a brace on his left leg. pic.twitter.com/Ynv3XxqaUd — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) April 17, 2019

Blake Griffin with a knee brace getting shots up before Pistons shootaround pic.twitter.com/8QfgfxzUwW — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) April 17, 2019

Griffin worked out at practice on Monday and per Casey, wants to play in Game 2. He has been lobbying to play, but that decision will be up to the team's medical staff, Casey said Monday.

In Sunday's Game 1, Griffin was parked on the bench as the Pistons were routed 121-86. After that game, Griffin said his frustration level is "10 out of 10" and pain isn't the only problem keeping out of the Pistons' lineup.

“I don’t have a great answer to that. It’s a complicated answer. If it was pain, I would easily play with pain. It’s a complication situation,” Griffin said, per The Detroit News. “If it was just my decision, I would have played.”

Will Blake Griffin suit up in the Pistons' series against the Bucks?

When teammate Andre Drummond was ejected in Game 1, Griffin was issued a technical foul for protesting his ejection. Casey said he understood what the referees were doing to keep control of the game but thought a flagrant 1 foul -- instead of the flagrant 2 Drummond received -- would have been more appropriate.

In addition to that Game 1 defeat Sunday, Vincent Goodwill from Yahoo Sports reported that Griffin could potentially miss the Pistons' entire first-round series. That bit of news would be disastrous for Detroit, which trailed by as many 43 in Game 1.

Griffin, who had played his most regular season games (75) since 2013-14, enjoyed a career campaign while snapping a four-year absence from the All-Star Game. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while leading the Pistons to a late-season playoff push and their second postseason berth since 2009.

Griffin was visibly frustrated following Sunday's loss, telling reporters that, "If it was just my decision, I would have played."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.