Perseverance pays off (again) for Clippers in Game 2 rally

And the Warriors?

“Well,” said coach Steve Kerr, “we stopped playing.”

If the Warriors need to pinpoint a cause, they can start with Durant. Two days removed from Game 1 where he took the bait from Beverley and earned an ejection, Durant apologized to his teammates for putting himself in that position. And then he repositioned himself for Game 2.

How and why a star of Durant’s magnitude has allowed a tiff with Beverley to become a thing is astonishing. Yet, Durant became unglued Monday against an aggressive, physical player who dwarfs him by seven inches. It was the gnat taking on the giraffe and coming away bigger from it.

Turnovers and Kevin Durant fouling out marked Golden State's night in Game 2.

“Look,” Beverley said, “I just go out there and just be Pat. I don’t try to get in people’s head I go out there and try to be the best defensive player on this planet. I take my role and my job very seriously. I understand my role.”

Beverley was playing it coy. He clearly knows what he’s doing by attacking a star whose mental toughness has been questioned before, and Durant’s refusal to ignore Beverley speaks volumes. More than the verbal tactics, though, Beverley’s defense was stellar -- employing the right positioning and ball denial while forcing Durant to pass up shots. For Beverley, the last two games have been satisfying for him.

“KD’s not an easy cover,” Beverley said. “But I had fun out there.”

Rivers loves Beverley’s energy and passion and how he keeps it confined without losing control.

“He’s so important for us,” Rivers said. “People get lost in his antics but his spirit is so important for our team. He was encouraging everyone.”

The Clippers showed their usual relentlessness in Game 2 vs. the Warriors.

Durant picked up early fouls against Beverley, and while the sixth and disqualifying foul wasn’t against Beverley and was borderline at best, the damage was already done. The Warriors were already without DeMarcus Cousins, who suffered a left quad injury in the first quarter, and losing Durant stripped them of another big scorer.

By then, the Clippers had seized momentum and suddenly had one less star to worry about. That allowed them to trap Curry late in a tight game, especially with Klay Thompson (17 points) struggling. Hounded by multiple Clippers, Curry missed seven of his nine shots in the fourth quarter and the Warriors had no other options or answers.

Rivers pushed all the right buttons and the players gathered momentum and confidence as the lead tightened.

“You don’t want to be the guys getting blasted on national television,” Williams said. “You cut the lead to 12 and then to 10 and then you realize you got a game going. We just play hard, hard as you can and live with the results. I really can’t recall a moment when I thought the momentum was changing until it was like a three-point game and then I thought we got a shot at winning this game. This was doable.”

Williams thought for a second, in disbelief: Down 31 points?

Landry Shamet sealed Game 2 with a clutch 3-pointer in the 4th quarter.

“That’s a record we really didn’t want to have,” he said, “but we’ll take it.”

Beverley added: “If you’ve been around this team, this is habit. We’ve been down 28, 25, but continue to play the right way. We know how this feels.”

Curiously, the honor of the final shot went to Shamet, not Williams. Shamet arrived in the mid-season trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that cost the Clippers their leading scorer, Tobias Harris. The main question about the Clippers in the postseason lies with their lack of hero-ball players. On the most important possession of Game 2, the ball found a rookie.

“Soon as he caught it,” Williams said, “I put my hands up. I felt really good about the shot. He’s just a pure all-out shooter.

Lou Williams had his trademark scoring touch working in Game 2.

The loss for the Warriors was more embarrassing than anything. Their composure, smarts and defense were all diminished. For the final two quarters of Game 2, they looked more like disinterested bystanders who didn’t snap to attention until it was too late.

If nothing else, the Clippers have their attention as the series moves to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4. After such a historic outcome, there might be substantially more Clippers fans than Warriors fans at Staples Center.

“We enjoyed the night of course, but the reality is it’s just one game,” said Beverley. “Still, it’s going to be fun in LA.”

* * *

