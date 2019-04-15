Zion Williamson declares for NBA Draft

Duke Blue Devils freshman Zion Williamson announced his decision to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft on Monday.

The consensus National College Player of the Year and projected top pick posted a video on Instagram to thank his family, coach Mike Krzyzewski, the Duke fans and others for their support.

The six-foot-seven, high-flying forward was one of the most dominant collegiate players in recent history with averages of 22.6 points on 68.0 percent shooting with 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Williamson's teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish officially declared for the Draft last week. The deadline for early entry eligibility in April 21.

The draft order will be determined on May 14 with the NBA Draft Lottery, which features updated odds this year. The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on June 20.