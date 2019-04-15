2019 NBA Playoffs
Gametime decision: Embiid in for 76ers, Dudley out for Brooklyn

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 15, 2019 8:11 PM ET

Joel Embiid returned to action, but was limited to 24 minutes in Brooklyn's Game 1 upset against the Sixers.

After being limited to 24 minutes in the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, All-Star center Joel Embiid -- a gametime decision heading into Monday's action -- will return to the starting lineup for Game 2.

Embiid produced a staggering line, given the relatively brief appearance -- dropping 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks -- but struggled to truly impact the action. That allowed Brooklyn to successfully focus their efforts on limiting Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick, which short-circuited the usually effective 76ers offense.

On the opposite bench, the Nets will be missing reserve swingman Jared Dudley, whose crucial contributions to the opening upset went well beyond the box score.

Dudley played 27 minutes, producing four points, four assists and a steal.

