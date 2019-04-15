Gametime decision: Embiid in for 76ers, Dudley out for Brooklyn

After being limited to 24 minutes in the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, All-Star center Joel Embiid -- a gametime decision heading into Monday's action -- will return to the starting lineup for Game 2.

Embiid produced a staggering line, given the relatively brief appearance -- dropping 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks -- but struggled to truly impact the action. That allowed Brooklyn to successfully focus their efforts on limiting Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick, which short-circuited the usually effective 76ers offense.

On the opposite bench, the Nets will be missing reserve swingman Jared Dudley, whose crucial contributions to the opening upset went well beyond the box score.

Guarded by Dudley in Game 1

Ben Simmons 2 pts on 22 possessions

Mike Scott 0 pts on 11 possessions

Boban Marjanovic 0 pts on 7 poss

Joel Embiid 0 pts on 3 poss



Total: 2 pts on 43 possessions



Tough loss for Brooklyn https://t.co/RvsONKpyXA — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) April 15, 2019

Dudley played 27 minutes, producing four points, four assists and a steal.