Report: Griffin could miss entire Bucks-Pistons series

If the Pistons are to salvage any hope following their Game 1 debacle to the Bucks, they may have to do it without any help from Blake Griffin. Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports writes that the six-time All-Star's ailing left knee could keep him out of the first round altogether.

After initially missing three games with the sprained knee, Griffin returned April 5 against Oklahoma City to score 45 points, but the knee swelled again and limited his effectiveness two nights later against Charlotte. The Pistons are concerned that could happen in the playoff series against the Bucks, even with the possibility of Griffin having 10 days off heading into Game 3 on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

The news is disastrous for Detroit, which trailed by as many 43 before ultimately falling to Milwaukee 121-86 on Sunday. Griffin, who had played his most regular season games (75) since 2013-14, enjoyed a career campaign while snapping a four-year absence from the All-Star Game. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists while leading the Pistons to a late-season playoff push and just their second postseason berth since 2009.

Griffin was visibly frustrated following Sunday's loss, telling reporters that, "If it was just my decision, I would have played."