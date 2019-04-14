Thunder's George active for Game 1 vs. Blazers

Paul George is in the starting lineup for the Thunder for Game 1 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

Game 1 starters vs Blazers.



The All-Star forward had been listed as day-to-day and then a game-time decision today with a sore right shoulder.

George finished second in the league with 28.0 points per game this season, and he led the league with 2.21 steals per contest. He shoots 39 percent from 3-point range and is the team's No. 3 rebounder.

George hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Houston on the next-to-last game of the regular season Tuesday, but he aggravated a previous injury during the game and did not play in the regular-season finale Wednesday at Milwaukee.

George also was sidelined on Feb. 28, March 2 and March 3 with soreness in the right shoulder. He has had problems with his left shoulder as well.