Numbers preview: Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

After a wild sequence of events over the last few days of the regular season, two of the five best teams in the league, statistically, will face each other in the first round of the playoffs.

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in point differential per 100 possessions. They were the league's two best teams in that regard after the All-Star break.

But here they are, facing off in the 4-5 series in the Western Conference, and one of them won't be making it out of the first round. It's the league's No. 2 offense vs. its No. 2 defense. It's also the only first-round series that's a rematch of a playoff series from last season. The Rockets would like another rematch with the defending champs, but there's no looking past this particular opponent.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 4-5 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions