Reports: Luke Walton agrees to become Kings next coach

Luke Walton has agreed to terms to become the next coach of the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

The Kings and Luke Walton have agreed to terms for him to be the next coach, a source tells @TheAthleticNBA. The length of his deal will be in line with that of Kings GM Vlade Divac, running through the 2022-23 season. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 13, 2019

Amick added that Divac met Walton on Saturday and the two are in the "late stages of finalizing a multi-year deal"

Update: Source tells @TheAthleticNBA that Kings GM Vlade Divac and Luke Walton have already met today and are in the late stages of finalizing a multi-year deal. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 13, 2019

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced Walton's departure Friday, three days after the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. Pelinka called Walton leaving a mutual decision.

The former Lakers forward went 98-148 after getting his first permanent head coaching job with the 16-time NBA champions. The former Golden State assistant never led the Lakers to the playoffs, even after the arrival of LeBron James last summer.

Walton and Divac were teammates with the Lakers in 2004-05.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.