Reports: Luke Walton agrees to become Kings next coach

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 13, 2019 3:58 PM ET

Luke Walton and Vlade Divac were teammates on the Lakers in 2004-05.

Luke Walton has agreed to terms to become the next coach of the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

 

Amick added that Divac met Walton on Saturday and the two are in the "late stages of finalizing a multi-year deal"

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced Walton's departure Friday, three days after the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. Pelinka called Walton leaving a mutual decision.

The former Lakers forward went 98-148 after getting his first permanent head coaching job with the 16-time NBA champions. The former Golden State assistant never led the Lakers to the playoffs, even after the arrival of LeBron James last summer.

* * *

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

