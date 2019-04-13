76ers fine Johnson for having cell phone on bench

Update, 8 p.m. ET: The 76ers have fined backup center Amir Johnson an undisclosed amount for conduct detrimental to the team after he was spotted on the bench with a cell phone late in Saturday's Game 1 loss to Brooklyln.

"I take full responsibility and will accept the consequences of my actions," Johnson said via release. "I also apologize to my teammates, the 76ers organization and the fans for the distraction this has caused."

Said 76ers general manager Elton Brand, also via release: "I have addressed the matter with Amir directly and he understands why his actions were unacceptable. We are moving forward together with our full focus now on Game 2."

Sixers big men Joel Embiid and Amir Johnson were seen looking at Johnson's cell phone on the bench late in Saturday's 111-102 Game 1 loss to the Nets.



Embiid brushed it off afterward, saying Johnson (who was inactive) was checking on his sick daughter's status and he merely glanced over.

"Amir was checking on his daughter. She's sick."



Sixers coach Brett Brown said being on a phone during a game is "completely unacceptable" and that the team would "deal with it internally, very soon."

Embiid, who was doubtful with left knee issues, scored 22 points -- including 12 free throws -- and had 15 rebounds in 24 minutes.