Ties broken for selection order in 2019 NBA Draft

NEW YORK -- Seven ties among teams that finished the 2018-19 NBA regular season with identical records were broken Friday through random drawings to determine the order of selection for NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm.

The drawings were conducted by NBA Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe at the St. Regis Hotel in New York and broadcast live on NBA TV. The tiebreaker process was overseen by Darrington Hobson, a representative from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young.

The results of the drawings:

• The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-63) won a tiebreaker with the Phoenix Suns.

• The New Orleans Pelicans (33-49) won a tiebreaker with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Memphis and Dallas, respectively.

• The Charlotte Hornets (39-43) won a tiebreaker with the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Miami and Sacramento, respectively.

• The Orlando Magic (42-40) won a tiebreaker with the Brooklyn Nets.

• The Indiana Pacers (48-34) won a tiebreaker with the San Antonio Spurs and the LA Clippers. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to San Antonio and LA, respectively.

• The Oklahoma City Thunder (49-33) won a tiebreaker with the Boston Celtics.

• The Portland Trail Blazers (53-29) won a tiebreaker with the Houston Rockets.

NBA Draft Lottery 2019 presented by State Farm will be held on Tuesday, May 14 in Chicago. ESPN will air the results live at 8:30 p.m. ET. Under a new NBA Draft Lottery system that takes effect this year, the odds at the top of the lottery have been leveled so that the three teams with the lowest regular-season winning percentages each have a 14 percent chance of receiving the No. 1 overall pick. The odds for the remaining participants in the 14-team lottery reduce gradually after the top three.

NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. ESPN’s live coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm will go on sale at a later date.

Below is the order of selection for NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm and the odds for teams in NBA Draft Lottery 2019 presented by State Farm.



2019 FIRST ROUND DRAFT CHOICE ORDER

Drawings will be conducted at NBA Draft Lottery 2019 presented by State Farm to determine the first four picks in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm. The remainder of the “lottery teams” will select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their 2018-19 regular-season records. The teams entered in the NBA Draft Lottery and their odds of winning the lottery are as follows:

Team Lottery Odds

New York 14.0%

Cleveland 14.0%

Phoenix 14.0%

Chicago 12.5%

Atlanta 10.5%

Washington 9.0%

New Orleans 6.0%

Memphis1 6.0%

Dallas2 6.0%

Minnesota 3.0%

Los Angeles Lakers 2.0%

Charlotte 1.0%

Miami 1.0%

Sacramento (to Boston or to Philadelphia)3 1.0%



The order for the remainder of the first-round picks is as follows:

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. LA Clippers (to Boston via Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. Philadelphia4

25. Portland

26. Houston (to Cleveland)

27. Denver (to Brooklyn)

28. Golden State

29. Toronto (to San Antonio)

30. Milwaukee



1 - This pick may be conveyed to Boston.

2 - This pick may be conveyed to Atlanta.

3 - This pick will be conveyed to Boston via Philadelphia or to Philadelphia.

4 - This pick may be conveyed to Boston.





2019 SECOND ROUND DRAFT CHOICE ORDER

31. New York (to Brooklyn via Philadelphia)

32./33. Phoenix

32./33. Cleveland (to Philadelphia via Orlando via New York)

34. Chicago (to Philadelphia via the Los Angeles Lakers)

35. Atlanta

36. Washington (to Charlotte via Orlando via Denver via Atlanta)

37./38./39. Dallas

37./38./39. Memphis (to Chicago)

37./38./39. New Orleans

40. Minnesota (to Sacramento via Portland via Cleveland)

41. Los Angeles Lakers (to Atlanta via Cleveland via Indiana)

42./43./44. Sacramento (to Philadelphia via Brooklyn via Milwaukee)

42./43./44. Miami (to Minnesota via Charlotte)

42./43./44. Charlotte (to Atlanta)

45. Detroit

46. Brooklyn (to Orlando via Memphis via Charlotte)

47. Orlando (to Sacramento via New York)

48. LA Clippers

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. Boston

52. Oklahoma City (to Charlotte)

53. Utah

54. Philadelphia

55. Houston (to New York)

56. Portland (to the LA Clippers via Detroit via Orlando)

57. Denver (to New Orleans via Milwaukee)

58. Golden State

59. Toronto

60. Milwaukee (to Sacramento)

Note: Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to ties between lottery teams: Since the order of selection in the first round for these sets of teams may change based on the results of the NBA Draft Lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the NBA Draft Lottery is conducted on May 14.

