Numbers preview: Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7)

The Denver Nuggets responded to their last-night-of-the-season elimination last season by finishing with the second best record in the Western Conference. They were the only Western Conference team to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

But are the Nuggets a No. 2 seed primed for a first-round upset? They have three starters -- Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Nikola Jokic -- who have never played a minute in the postseason. And their first-round opponent -- the San Antonio Spurs -- has a coach who has been on the bench for 66,981 minutes of playoff basketball over the last 22 years.

The Nuggets, of course, have home-court advantage. And these are two teams that have played much better at home than they have on the road.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 2-7 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions