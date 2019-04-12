Numbers preview: Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8)

The Milwaukee Bucks were the best team in the NBA in the regular season. They had the league's best record and its best point differential by a wide margin. They ranked in the top four on both ends of the floor, the first Eastern Conference team to hold that distinction in the last nine years.

Given how dominant the Bucks were over the last six months (and the fact that they have the East's best player), the Bucks should be the clear favorite to reach The Finals out of the East. But this is a core group that has yet to win a playoff series. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been to the postseason in three of the last four years, and has been dispatched in the first round each time.

Of course, the Detroit Pistons haven't won a single playoff game in the last 10 years. And while the Bucks will begin the postseason without starting guard Malcolm Brogdon, the Pistons could be in even worse shape, with All-Star Blake Griffin dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the last game and a half of the regular season, when Detroit needed two wins to just get into the playoffs.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 1-8 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

