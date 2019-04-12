Rockets not thinking about last playoff ending, but eager for another shot

Mike D’Antoni’s eyes roll instinctually at the mere mention of the topic of the 2018 Western Conference finals.

Revisit one of the worst moments of your professional life, a memory that gnaws at your subconscious on a constant basis, and see how you react.

You had the reigning champs on the ropes, up 3-2 with two chances to put them away, the second of those on your home floor, in a winner-take-all Game 7 that you toiled all season to make happen, and then watched your team suffer through an epic playoff fail that tore at the fabric and foundation of your team.

So what have you learned from it all Mike D’Antoni?

“Don’t get Chris Paul hurt,” the Rockets coach shot back, eyes rolling as the words rolled off his tongue.

It’s that simple for the no-nonsense D’Antoni.

If only it were that simple for the rest of us who witnessed that Game 7 debacle, when the Rockets missed a mind-blowing 27 straight 3-pointers, and watched the Golden State Warriors snatch any hopes the Rockets had of supplanting them as the cream of the Western Conference crop and replacing them in The Finals.

The Rockets are convinced they were a healthy Paul hamstring away from The Finals a year ago. Nothing will change their minds about that. So they started this season with that belief in the back of their minds, even if it didn’t manifest itself in the way they played.

The Rockets will have their hands full with a gritty Utah squad.

Even when they were 11-14 and sorting through injuries and issues at the start of this season, they insist their confidence didn’t waiver. Not with Paul and reigning Kia MVP James Harden leading the way, not with the emotional scars from yet another failed coup attempt overflowing amongst the returning core members of the group.

That’s why everything that’s transpired since then -- Harden’s rescue ranger routine since that uneven start, the injuries to Paul, Eric Gordon and center Clint Capela that threatened to derail the revival, the additions of Austin Rivers, Iman Shumpert and Kenneth Faried to a deeper and perhaps more versatile supporting cast -- has only served to embolden this crew.

They’ve already been humbled on the biggest stage, with everything on the line they fell hard. What could be worse than that?

The only thing to do, if your “swag” is on overload the way Harden swears it remains, is to plot the course for another shot at the Warriors.

So it comes a little earlier than expected, if the Rockets handle their business in a first-round matchup against Utah and the Warriors do the same against the LA Clippers they’ll see each other in the conference semifinals.

That’s fine for a team whose vision is not just with challenging the Warriors but ending and replacing them.

The Rockets are among the teams with the most to lose if they exit in the first round.

“You know what’s crazy?” Rockets swingman P.J. Tucker said. “As much as possible, from the very start, we just tried to block it out of our minds, what went down. Because when you get that close and your team is feeling that good, like we were on top of our game, our swagger was high, and we had a great season and playoffs before Chris got hurt … we had to block it out of our minds. Because this is really a whole new team this year, a completely different journey. And that’s the one thing we said we were going to emphasize this year. We were not going to suffer from that hangover, that feeling of being right there but not quite getting there.

“No matter how it ends, for whoever wins the championship and everybody else, you’ve got to go through it all over again. There’s a whole new grind waiting on you. We knew what it took to have the kind of season we did have, and we were adamant about not getting caught up in our feelings like that, we’re not going to focus on that. It’s a whole new year.”