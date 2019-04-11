Numbers preview: Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6)

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, they did it with the next two months in mind. Well, it's finally time to see if the Sixers' star-laden starting lineup is built for the postseason.The first test comes from the Brooklyn Nets, a team that is seemingly happy to be here.

A year ago, the Sixers appeared to be ahead of schedule, winning a playoff series after four years at or near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. That's where the Nets have resided the last three seasons. But the East is kind to teams looking to get better, and a 14-game improvement in the win column took the Nets from 12th to sixth and to the playoffs for the fourth time in the franchise's eight years in Brooklyn.

These two teams reside just 100 miles from each other, but it's been 35 years since the Nets and Sixers last met in the playoffs. And back in 1984, it was the New Jersey Nets who upset the defending champs in the 1st round.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 3-6 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions