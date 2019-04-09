Wade's jersey swaps in his farewell season

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 9, 2019 2:48 PM ET

 

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James talk after swapping jerseys earlier this season.

After 16 seasons as an NBA player, after three championships, an almost-annual spot in the All-Star Game, a scoring title, three franchises, four children, an Olympic gold medal and 161 teammates, Dwyane Wade is nearing the end of his final NBA season.

The Miami Heat icon has basked in the glow of adoration from fans and fellow players alike throughout 2018-19. Many times this season, Wade swapped jerseys with many of today's stars as well as those whom he squared off against often in his prime. 

Below is a collection of some of Wade's jersey swaps with other NBA stars -- past and present -- this season:

* * *

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade
Vince Carter and Dwyane Wade
Jason Williams and Dwyane Wade
Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade
Donovan Mitchell and Dwyane Wade
Paul George and Dwyane Wade
Damian Lillard and Dwyane Wade
Bradley Beal and Dwyane Wade
Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade
Jamal Crawford and Dwyane Wade
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Dwyane Wade
Ben Simmons and Dwyane Wade

 

