Around The League
Curry sprains foot, exits for 'precautionary reasons'

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 9, 2019 8:55 PM ET

 

Stephen Curry suffered a sprained right foot during Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Stephen Curry played just nine minutes in Tuesday's game between Golden State and New Orleans before a mild right ankle sprain forced him to exit for "precautionary reasons."

 

With the West's top seed already secured, Golden State has no need to push Curry in the final two regular season games. The two-time Kia MVP finished with five points, one rebound and one assist.

Following the Warriors' 112-103 victory over the Pelicans, coach Steve Kerr informed reporters that Curry would sit out the team's finale on Wednesday, but that he would be "fine" for Game 1 of the playoffs.

