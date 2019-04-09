Curry sprains foot, exits for 'precautionary reasons'

Stephen Curry played just nine minutes in Tuesday's game between Golden State and New Orleans before a mild right ankle sprain forced him to exit for "precautionary reasons."

Stephen Curry (mild right foot sprain) will not return to tonight's game for precautionary reasons. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 10, 2019

With the West's top seed already secured, Golden State has no need to push Curry in the final two regular season games. The two-time Kia MVP finished with five points, one rebound and one assist.

Following the Warriors' 112-103 victory over the Pelicans, coach Steve Kerr informed reporters that Curry would sit out the team's finale on Wednesday, but that he would be "fine" for Game 1 of the playoffs.