Wizards PG John Wall isn’t sure if he’ll return next season

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards point guard John Wall says he is not sure whether he will be able to play next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

Wall spoke to reporters at halftime of the Wizards’ last regular-season game Tuesday night.

He said his goal is to return next season, “but whenever the doctors clear me and get to that point, then I will know.”

Wall appeared in only 32 games this season, averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists, before having an operation on his left heel in January. Then he ruptured his tendon in a fall at home in February.

Wall said he will rehab his Achilles in Miami during the offseason.

The five-time All-Star was wearing a gray walking boot on his left foot and lower leg.

“It’s my job to get myself back to where I think I can be,” he said.