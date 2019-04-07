Around The League
Warriors don "We Believe" throwbacks for Oracle finale

NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 7, 2019 9:11 PM ET

Draymond Green sports the Warriors' 2003-10 throwback jersey for Sunday's game.

The Warriors dug back into their history for the final regular-season game at Oracle Arena, donning the red, blue, gold and white throwbacks they wore from 2003 to 2010. 

The jersey was popularized by the "We Believe" Warriors who stunned the Mavericks in the first round of the 2007 playoffs, becoming just the third No. 8 seed to reach the second round. (Two more teams have done it since.)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry was especially excited about the jerseys, wearing a No. 8 Monta Ellis to Sunday's game against the Clippers in honor of his former teammate. 

But he definitely wasn't the only one, as shown by this pregame clip.

The Warriors moved to their current jerseys and color scheme for the 2010-11 season. They have subsequently enjoyed one of the most successful stretches in NBA history, winning championships in three of the past four seasons with a fourth in their sights when the playoffs begin this Saturday. 

