Celtics lose Tatum, Smart to injuries vs. Magic

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum exited Sunday's game against the Magic early after suffering a left shin contusion in the first quarter.

He was later joined by Marcus Smart, who suffered a hip contusion in the third quarter.

Tatum missed two shots and didn't score in six minutes before his injury. He is averaging 15.9 points in his second season with the Celtics.

Smart had six points and four steals in 19 minutes prior to his teammate-assisted exit. He's averaging 8.9 points and 4.0 assists for Boston, having started most of the season in the backcourt alongside Kyrie Irving.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Smart was subsequently diagnosed with a strained oblique and will be re-evalutated in the coming days. In the postgame press conference, coach Brad Stevens corrected that to an oblique "bruise" that he said was less severe than a strain.