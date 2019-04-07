Around The League
Around The League

Rockets break their own record for single-game 3s

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 7, 2019 9:35 PM ET

 

The Rockets sink 27 3s to break their own single-game record.

The Rockets' 3-point onslaught continued Sunday in a 149-113 triumph over the Suns as they drilled 27 shots from beyond the arc to break their own NBA single-game record. 

It came just five days after they tied the mark, initially set against the Lakers in January, with 26 against the Kings. They now hold the top three single-game performances, and four of the top 10. 

The Rockets made 27 of 57 attempts from 3, good for 47.4 percent. Seven players hit at least two 3s, including Eric Gordon (8-13), James Harden (5-6) and P.J. Tucker (4-9). 

 

Most 3-pointers in single game, team
27 - Rockets vs. Suns, 2019
26 - Rockets vs. Kings, 2019
26 - Rockets vs. Wizards, 2018
25 - Cavaliers vs. Hawks, 2017
24 - Warriors vs. Bulls, 2018
24 - Warriors vs. Pelicans, 2019
24 - Nuggets vs. Bucks, 2018
24 - Nuggets vs. Warriors, 2017
24 - Nets vs. Bulls, 2018
24 - Rockets vs. Pelicans, 2016

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.