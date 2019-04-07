Rockets break their own record for single-game 3s

The Rockets' 3-point onslaught continued Sunday in a 149-113 triumph over the Suns as they drilled 27 shots from beyond the arc to break their own NBA single-game record.

It came just five days after they tied the mark, initially set against the Lakers in January, with 26 against the Kings. They now hold the top three single-game performances, and four of the top 10.

The Rockets made 27 of 57 attempts from 3, good for 47.4 percent. Seven players hit at least two 3s, including Eric Gordon (8-13), James Harden (5-6) and P.J. Tucker (4-9).