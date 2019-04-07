Around The League
Around The League

McCollum to start in return from 10-game absence

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 7, 2019 7:47 PM ET

Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum is slated to start and play limited minutes tonight against the Nuggets after missing the past 10 games to recover from a left knee strain. 

McCollum is averaging 21.3 points in his sixth season with the Blazers.

