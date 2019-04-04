Blogtable: Best NBA prospects in 2019 Final Four?

* * *

Who are the best NBA prospects in this weekend's NCAA Final Four?

Shaun Powell: Based on early draft projections, the Final Four isn't exactly loaded with high lottery picks. The best prospects are Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech and Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, neither of whom are likely to be selected before three Duke players in June. Anyway: Culver brings creativity and smarts that make up for his average athleticism, and Hunter offers front line flexibility and defensive chops.

Sekou Smith: The pickings aren't nearly as plentiful as they could have been, if a certain crew from Tobacco Road had made its way to Minneapolis. But that's fine for those of us needing to brush up on more than just the high lottery projections for the June Draft. I'm looking forward to seeing more of Texas Tech swingman Jarrett Culver and Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter in a pressure-packed environment. I'm also eager to see a couple of guards -- Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Virginia's Kyle Guy -- who could be scene-stealers for their respective teams. Auburn's Chuma Okeke would have been another projected first-round pick to hit the Final Four stage, but unfortunately won't be in uniform for the Tigers are suffering a torn ACL in the Sweet 16.