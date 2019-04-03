Numbers to Know - Kia Rookie of the Year award

EFFICIENCY

Deandre Ayton was one of the most efficient shooters among rookies in 2018-19.

Rookies are not known for scoring efficiently, but three rookies -- Deandre Ayton (72.7 percent), Mitchell Robinson (70.2 percent) and Jackson (69.3 percent) -- rank in the top 25 in field goal percentage in the restricted area among players with at least 200 restricted-area attempts. Ayton is just the second rookie (Ben Simmons was the first) in the 23 years for which we have shot location data to shoot 70 percent or better on at least 300 shots in the restricted area.

Allonzo Trier (.431) and Doncic (.412), meanwhile, rank sixth and ninth, respectively, in free throw rate (FTA/FGA) among non-bigs with at least 500 field goal attempts.

Here are rookie leaders in true shooting percentage (which measures scoring efficiency)...

And here are rookie leaders in assist/turnover ratio among those with an assist ratio (assists per 100 possessions used) of 10 or greater...

OffRtg = Team's points scored per 100 possessions with player on the floor.

AST% = Percentage of teammate field goals player assisted on while on the floor.

AST Ratio, TO Ratio = Assists/turnovers per 100 possessions used.