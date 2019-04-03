Popovich ejected 63 seconds into game against Denver

Apr 3, 2019 10:16 PM ET

DENVER (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich boiled over just 63 seconds into a game against Denver and was ejected.

An irate Popovich appeared to be upset over a non-foul call Wednesday night and was given a technical by official Mark Ayotte. He kept it up and was handed another from fellow official David Guthrie. Popovich’s team was trailing 5-0 as he made his way to the locker room.

Popovich also was ejected Sunday in the third quarter in a loss to Sacramento. In that instance, he charged onto the court to berate an official for an out-of-bounds call.

