Reports: 76ers plan to sign Monroe for remainder of season

The Philadelphia 76ers will sign veteran center Greg Monroe for the remainder of the season, according to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Greg Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philadelphia is signing veteran center Greg Monroe to a rest-of-season contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2019

Monroe started the season with the Raptors, playing 38 games before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA trade deadline on February 7.

He was immediately waived by the Nets and signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics on March 24.

The 28-year-old brings additional frontcourt depth to the Sixers, who are currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Monroe will be eligible for the Sixers' playoff roster, according to Pompey.

Greg Monroe will be eligible for the postseason after the #Sixers sign him tomorrow. The team likes that he will provide veteran leadership. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 3, 2019

Monroe has career averages of 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He played for the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns before this season.

* * *